NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the season.

According to Reuters, the decision was made after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert is reportedly the player who has tested positive for the fast-spreading virus.

The pandemic has rocked other sporting events, leading to the cancellation of the figure skating world championships.

