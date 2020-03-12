Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Downing Street > Downing Street arrivals ahead of Cobra meeting

Downing Street arrivals ahead of Cobra meeting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Downing Street arrivals ahead of Cobra meeting

Downing Street arrivals ahead of Cobra meeting

Ministers and advisors have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of this afternoon's emergency Cobra meeting where the coronavirus crisis will be discussed.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting [Video]Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance along with Health Secretary Matt Hancock are meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published

Cabinet arrivals [Video]Cabinet arrivals

Senior government ministers arrive in Downing Street for this week's Cabinet meeting. Report by Barnetth. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.