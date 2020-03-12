Global  

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks.

Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in Bath, Somerset.

And the canny shopkeeper has come up with a way to keep customers and tourists visiting his shop during the coronavirus panic - by stitching together his own, novel virus face mask.

The garish mask is created from stitching together two pieces of Union Jack bunting, which is strung across Mike's shop, so that they resemble a pair of underwear.

And in a funny 'tutorial' video, Mike shows how the 'underpants' coronavirus mask slot upside-down over the wearer's face - "perfectly" covering the nose and mouth.

Mike said he was struck with the idea during a quiet day about a month ago, after hearing about businesses in China selling out of face masks.

He said: "One of my sons has got a business in China, and a few weeks ago they sold out of masks.

"I looked up at the bunting in my shop and I thought I could take it, cut it up and make it into a mask.

"That was the first time I put it on and I couldn't believe how comfortable it was.

"I quickly went across the market to my sister's shop and asked her to film me showing how to put the 'mask' on." In the video, Mike says: "We at Bath Guildhall Markets are very conscious that there's a world shortage of masks due to the coronavirus.

"But we have the answer in our souvenir shop here.

It's obviously very patriotic.

It's a Union Jack, and it fits perfectly.

"You just pop it over your face, you clip the straps behind the ears, it fits over the mouth, over your nose, and then voila." At the end of the video, Mike jokes: "They're £3.99 for a set of three - and we don't have many left." Mike said he then sent the funny video to a group of friends on WhatsApp - and the video quickly spread, becoming a big hit on social media.

It has even been shared by Hugh Grant on Twitter, to his 555,000 followers.

Mike said: "Nearly once an hour someone comes in and wants a photo with me, after having seen the video.

"I've had customers from as far as New Zealand and Los Angeles come in and say they have seen it." But Mike added that the panic around coronavirus has led to a steep drop in customers both in his shop and in the Guildhall Markets.

He said: "I've probably seen a 75 per cent drop off in customers already, primarily in terms of Chinese and Asian tourists.

"One day last week I took £35 in the entire day - that's from 9.30am to 5pm.

"I've had a lot of time to sit here and catch up on doing the books and all my correspondence." He added: "Regrettably, we are looking forward to a very rocky future over the next six months.

The impact is going to be immense.

We are struggling to survive."

