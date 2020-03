Thursday is another Weather Action Day

Iris: THANKS FOR LOGGING ON TOabc15.com.I'M METEOROLOGIST IRISHERMOSILLO.OUR SOGGY WEEK CONTINUES.RAIN IN THE VALLEY AS WE SPEAKHERE ACROSS THE VALLEY FOR THEMORNING DRIVE.YOU'RE GOING TO WANT THE KEEPTHE UMBRELLAS HANDY.MORE RAIN THROUGH THE DAY TODAYAND MORE THUNDERSTORMS IN THEMIX.TODAY WE SEE MORE STORMS THAN WEHAVE SEEN THE PAST FEW DAYS WITHPOTENTIAL OF HEAVY RAIN, GUSTYWINDS AND HAIL AS WELL.THERE'S THE THREAT OF FLASHFLOODING AND TONIGHT INTOTOMORROW, SNOW LEVELS GO LOWERAND WE'RE LIKELY GOING TO SEELIGHT HIGH COUNTRY SNOW INTOFRIDAY MORNING.WE REMAIN IN WEATHER ACTION MODETODAY AND TOMORROW.THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH GOES INTOEFFECT AT 11:00 A.M.

FOR THEENTIRE PHOENIX METRO.ALL OF CENTRAL ARIZONA INCLUDINGEAST OF THE VALLEY AND WESTERNARIZONA.NOW THE GRAND CANYON UNDER THEFLASH FLOOD WATCH, TOO.THIS ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECTTHROUGH TODAY AND THROUGH THEDAY TOMORROW, EXPIRING TOMORROWEVENING AT 5:00.THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH WAS ISSUEDBECAUSE WE'RE GOING TO SEEADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL AND WECOULD SEE THE HEAVIEST RAINTODAY INTO TOMORROW.HEAVIEST RAIN WE HAVE SEEN SOFAR THIS WEEK.WE COULD SEE ONE TO ONE AND AHALF INCHES OF RAIN IN THEVALLEY AND ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWOINCHES OF RAIN TO THE NORTH ANDEAST.CAN'T STRESS ENOUGH THEIMPORTANCE OF AVOIDING TRYING TODRIVE THROUGH ROADWAYS ANDWASHES.TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN, KEEPTHE LINE IN MIND TODAY AS YOUARE OUT AND ABOUT AS THESITUATION COULD TURN DANGEROUSQUICKLY.ALREADY SEEING DANGEROUSCONDITIONS IN THE TONTO BASINFROM THE RAIN WE HAVE SEEN OVERTHE PAST 24-48 HOURS.WE HAVE A FLOOD WARNING FOR THETONTO BASIN MONDAY THROUGH10:00 A.M.

AND ANY RAIN WE GETTODAY WILL MAKE THE SITUATIONWORSE FOR THE TONTO CREEK BASIN.LOW WATER CROSSINGS AREINUNDATED.THE WATER THE CREEK HAS RISENAND THEY ARE IMPASSABLE.AVOID THAT AREA, DO NOT ATTEMPTTO CROSS THE TONTO BASIN AREABECAUSE OF THAT FLOODING.TODAY, NOT ONLY DO WE HAVE TO BEON THE LOOKOUT FOR FLOODING BUTHAIL, HIGHER WINDS AND ALSOLIGHTNING WILL BE AN ISSUE AS WEGET THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPMENT.THERE'S A SEVERE RISK TODAY,RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS.YOU MAY GET ALERTS ON YOURPHONE.THE AREAS FROM PHOENIX TO THESOUTHWEST, THAT'S WHERE WE'REGOING TO SEE THE HIGHEST RISKFOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS.WE'RE UNDER THE MARGINAL RISKAREA FOR SEVERE WEATHER TODAY,ISSUED BY THE STORM PREDICTIONCENTER AND WE'LL BE WATCHING FORTHE THUNDERSTORMS QUICKLY BECOMESEVERE AND CREATE MORE HAZARDSFOR US.STAY WEATHER AWARE TODAY, LET'SGO THROUGH FUTURE CAST.TODAY WE HAVE SEEN A BULK OF THERAIN MOVING THROUGH EARLY THISMORNING.THE AREAS OF SHOWERS ANDPOTENTIALLY THUNDER QUICKLYPUSHING THROUGH THE VALLEY ANDMOVING TO THE NORTH HERE LATERTHIS MORNING OVER THE HIGHERTERRANE UP TOWARDS SEDONA.AT THE SAME TIME, AROUND LUNCHTIME, WE'LL START TO SEE THESHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSREDEVELOP OUT TO THE WEST ANDSEE THE SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORMCHANCES INCREASE ACROSS THESTATE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.BY THIS EVENING, EXPECT MORERAIN IN THE VALLEY, WIDESPREADAND HEAVY THUNDERSTORMSCERTAINLY POSSIBLE THROUGH THEEVENING DRIVE GOING INTOTONIGHT.OUR BEST CHANCES FOR RAIN WILLBE 8:00 P.M.

AND MIDNIGHTTONIGHT.KNOW THAT WE COULD SEE SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THEAFTERNOON.FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA, EXPECTWIDESPREAD SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS AS WELL ANDTONIGHT, WATCH AS THE SNOWLEVELS DROP.WE SEE THE RAIN CHANGE OVER TOSNOW BY TOMORROW MORNING FORFLAGSTAFF AND AREAS ALONG THERIM.LOOKING AT SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF1-2 INCHES.NOT A LOT OF SNOW BUT ENOUGH TOMAKE THE ROADS SLICK BY TOMORROWMORNING'S COMMUTE.FOR THE VALLEY, WE'LL KEEP RAINCHANCES ELEVATED THROUGH6:00 A.M.

TOMORROW AND THEN WEMAY GET A LULL.INTO THE AFTERNOON TOMORROW,THERE'S A CHANCE OF SEEING MORESCATTERED SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS.NOT AS MUCH COVERAGE AS TODAYBUT STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLETOMORROW.BEFORE WE FINALLY DRY OUT THISWEEKEND.SO WATCH FOR AN ADDITIONAL ONETO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAININ THE VALLEY AND HIGHER AMOUNTSNORTH AND EAST WITH THE RAIN ANDSTORM CHANCES TODAY INTOTOMORROW.SNOW LEVELS DROPPING BY TOMORROWMORNING.WE COULD GET STRONGER WIND GUSTSWITH THUNDERSTORMS THAT DEVELOP.TODAY IS NOT A GOOD DAY TO DOTHE OUTDOOR WORK OUTS.YOU MAY ENCOUNTER DRENCHINGRAIN, LIGHTNING COULD BEDANGEROUS ON THE MOUNTAINS ANDROADS WILL BE WET, SOGGYCONDITIONS AND LIKELY TOENCOUNTER AT LEAST SOME PONDINGON THE ROADWAYS.IT'S NOT THE BEST DAY TO GO OUTFOR A BIKE RIDE.TEMPERATURES TODAY IN THE LOW70S ACROSS THE VALLEY.TODAY MILD ACROSS THE STATE.TOMORROW WILL BE COOLER.THOSE OVERNIGHT LOWS DIPPINGDOWN INTO THE MID 50S INPHOENIX, NEAR FREEZING TOMORROWMORNING IN FLAGSTAFF.IN THE VALLEY WE'LL KICK OFF THEDAY IN THE VALLEY WITH COOLERTEMPERATURES AND TOMORROW'S HIGHONLY REACHING UPPER 60S.THIS WEEKEND LOOKS BETTER.HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S ANDNEXT WEEK MORE CHANGES, ANOTHERSYSTEM HEADING OUR WAY, A COLDERONE, TOO, DROPPING THE HIGHTEMPERATURES INTO THE MID 60S BYWEDNESDAY AND LIKELY TO SEE MORESNOW WITH THAT ONE TO