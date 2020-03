Three Square continues to supply food in the wake of coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:22s - Published Three Square continues to supply food in the wake of coronavirus pandemic Grocery stores across the valley have been limiting the number of supplies in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. But Three Square food bank wants you to know if you are need of food it is fully stocked up on supplies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Three Square continues to supply food in the wake of coronavirus pandemic THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK...BUT A LOCAL FOOD BANK WANTS YOUTO KNOW --- THEIR DOORS REMAINOPEN.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE FROMTHREE SQUARE....WITH MORE ON HOW THEIRORGANIZATION CAN HELP THOSE INNEED.NINA ADLIBSTHE CORONA-VIRUS -- NOW APANDEMIC --- HAS PROMPTED....SOME UNUSUAL RESPONSES.WE'VE BEEN SEEING THE VIDEOS OFSTORE SHELVES EMPTY...OF THINGS LIKE TOLIET PAPERAND HAND SANITIZER...AS GROCERY STORES ARE RUNNINGOUT OF SUPPLIES -- THAT'S NOTTHE CASE ATTHREE SQUARE FOOD BANK.LARRY SCOTT, COO THREE SQUARE:IT'S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT THREESQUARE.WE CONTINUE TO GET FOOD DONATEDTO US AT THE SAME LEVEL THAT WEHAVE PREVIOUSLY PRIOR TO THEANNOUNCEMENT OF THE VIRUS.LARRY SCOTT, COO THREE SQUARE:BUT THE HOARDING IS NOT MOSTLYINVOLVING FOOD TODAY.HOARDING IS INVOLVING MOREHOUSEHOLD SUPPLIES ANDCOSMETICS WHICH ONLY REPRESENTSA SMALL PORTION OF THE SUPPLIESWE DISTRIBUTE.THREE SQUARE'S C-O-O LARRYSCOTT SAYS, THANKFULLY THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HASN'TAFFECTED THEIR OPERATIONS ASMUCH.LARRY SCOTT, COO THREE SQUARE:AS FAR AS THE IMPACT GOES WEHAVE A VERY VERY SMALLCANCELLATION OF VOLUNTEER SIGNUPS WE EXPECT AND RESPECT THATSOME WILL WITHOLD THEIRSERVICES FOR THE TIME BEING.STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS ARE TAKINGEXTRA PRECAUTION AND INCREASEDSANITATION MEASURES.SCOTT WANTS THE EVERYONE TOKNOW -- IN THIS TIME OF CRISIS--- IF YOU'RE HUNGRY, THERE'S APANTRY NEAR YOU.LARRY SCOTT, COO THREE SQUARE:IF THERE'S AS MANY AS 272,000FOOD INSECURE PEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITY.THAT NUMBER HAS MAINTAINEDTHROUGH VIRUSES OR NOT AND SOTHE DEMAND IS ALWAYSEXTRAORDINARILY HIGH.NINA, WHAT ABOUT SOME OF THEOLDER PEOPLE IN OUR COMMUNITYWHO MAYNOT BE ABLE TO GET AROUND ASEASY...NOT BE ABLE TO GET AROUND ASEASY...IS THE FOOD BANK DOING ANYTHINGSPECIFIC FOR THEM?





