Jordanian designer bedazzles with crystal face masks

Jordanian designer Samia Alzakleh has designed glamorous face masks to promote protection against COVID-19.

The designer has given her masks to influencers and celebrities, who have shared images of themselves wearing the masks on social media.

A single mask requires hundreds of crystals and takes more than three hours to complete.

Alzakeh says the masks have garnered some criticism for capitalizing on an illness, but adds "my goal wasn't to focus on the illness and the mask, my goal was simply an artistic one."




