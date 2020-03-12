What you need to know: March 12

Will last until april 1.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

A new chapter in the coronvirus outbreak... for the first time... the world health organization is using the term "pandemic" -- to describe the global situation.

California governor gavin newsom has announced, any gatherings over 250 people should be cancelled.

- president donald trump wednesday night announced a travel ban of foreign from most of europe for the next 30 days.

It takes effect midnight friday.

The n-b-a has suspended its season?until further notice".

Chico state university - changing course as a result of coronvirus impacts.

The university has announced it is cancelling in- person classes until march 24th... effective today!

It affects just three days of class because of spring break..

University representatives say the change allows faculty to prepare if there*i* a coronvirus case - forcing classes to transition to online.

The university will remain open... and again... classes are expected to resume march 25th.

A butte county couple is looking for a way home from spain-- due to the coronavirus travel ban.

The ban does not apply to u.s. citizens-- however they say that finding a flight home has been difficult.

They will have to find a flight to a designated airport with advanced screening.

At least one chico senior care facility is taking*extr* precautions to keep residents and staff safe.

Action news now received several calls from viewers saying they weren't allowed to visit their loved ones - at windsor chico creek care - on rio lindo avenue.

The administrator tells us - the facility*di* block visitors monday..

To add screenings to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

Representative say no one at the facility has the virus - but say no one is being tested.

Some patients who currently have the flu are being monitored.

### following butte county's lead -- humboldt county has also declared a local 'health emergency' the declaration will free up resources within the county and support the county public health laboratory..

Which is now able to begin on-site coronavirus testing locally.

#### the butte county sheriff's office has identified a body found sunday in the thermalito forebay - investigators say it is a man - missing since early february.

Investigators say the man is 63 year old robert martin.

A couple kayaking discovered the body floating in the water.

Then wednesday... searchers recovered a vehicle from a canal east of the forebay.

Investigators say the vehicle crashed through a fence and went into the water.

The chp is now ivnestigating what caused the crash.

We are following a story out of stockton this morning where police say a mall shooting left one teenager dead and another injured.

The shooting happened just after 9 last night.

The stockton fire department said the shooting happened at sherwood mall on pacific avenue, police say the injured victim was taken to the hospital for treatment; their condition is unknown.

At this time, there is no information on any suspects.

Or what lead to the shooting.

You're never more than 10 minutes