Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What you need to know: March 12

What you need to know: March 12

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: March 12

What you need to know: March 12

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on March 12.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: March 12

Will last until april 1.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

A new chapter in the coronvirus outbreak... for the first time... the world health organization is using the term "pandemic" -- to describe the global situation.

California governor gavin newsom has announced, any gatherings over 250 people should be cancelled.

- president donald trump wednesday night announced a travel ban of foreign from most of europe for the next 30 days.

It takes effect midnight friday.

The n-b-a has suspended its season?until further notice".

Chico state university - changing course as a result of coronvirus impacts.

The university has announced it is cancelling in- person classes until march 24th... effective today!

It affects just three days of class because of spring break..

University representatives say the change allows faculty to prepare if there*i* a coronvirus case - forcing classes to transition to online.

The university will remain open... and again... classes are expected to resume march 25th.

A butte county couple is looking for a way home from spain-- due to the coronavirus travel ban.

The ban does not apply to u.s. citizens-- however they say that finding a flight home has been difficult.

They will have to find a flight to a designated airport with advanced screening.

At least one chico senior care facility is taking*extr* precautions to keep residents and staff safe.

Action news now received several calls from viewers saying they weren't allowed to visit their loved ones - at windsor chico creek care - on rio lindo avenue.

The administrator tells us - the facility*di* block visitors monday..

To add screenings to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

Representative say no one at the facility has the virus - but say no one is being tested.

Some patients who currently have the flu are being monitored.

### following butte county's lead -- humboldt county has also declared a local 'health emergency' the declaration will free up resources within the county and support the county public health laboratory..

Which is now able to begin on-site coronavirus testing locally.

#### the butte county sheriff's office has identified a body found sunday in the thermalito forebay - investigators say it is a man - missing since early february.

Investigators say the man is 63 year old robert martin.

A couple kayaking discovered the body floating in the water.

Then wednesday... searchers recovered a vehicle from a canal east of the forebay.

Investigators say the vehicle crashed through a fence and went into the water.

The chp is now ivnestigating what caused the crash.

We are following a story out of stockton this morning where police say a mall shooting left one teenager dead and another injured.

The shooting happened just after 9 last night.

The stockton fire department said the shooting happened at sherwood mall on pacific avenue, police say the injured victim was taken to the hospital for treatment; their condition is unknown.

At this time, there is no information on any suspects.

Or what lead to the shooting.

You're never more than 10 minutes



Recent related news from verified sources

Cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31 amid Coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that all cinema halls in the national capital...
Mid-Day - Published

CleanSpark expects to exceed its 2019 revenue of $4.5 million in the first six months of 2020

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced Thursday that it expects to exceed its fiscal 2019 revenue of...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ftcollinsmama

Kimberly Spencer Coronavirus and schools: What you need to know Thursday, plus all our latest local coverage https://t.co/xkTgJs13oD 2 minutes ago

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now NEED TO KNOW: California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced any gatherings over 250 people should be canceled. Wha… https://t.co/GxrpsvWeNX 2 minutes ago

K12readinglist

K-12 School Reading List via Chalkbeat: Coronavirus and schools: What you need to know Thursday, plus all our latest local coverage… https://t.co/r49pyEPHDw 4 minutes ago

catygreen

Caty Green #Coronavirus and schools: What you need to know Thursday, plus all our latest local coverage, via @sarahdarv… https://t.co/obQC5VxgCe 5 minutes ago

StarBusiness

Star Business Is COVID-19 making you cancel your march break travel? Here’s what you need to know before you forgo https://t.co/8a8OBBm7eh 5 minutes ago

tacticalpm

Michael Simpson RT @ExpressRxCanada: Are you getting ready to hit the road - or sky - this March Break? To avoid problems while you're away from home, here… 10 minutes ago

halifaxchamber

Halifax Chamber Affinity Partner @Ceridian is hosting a 'What Employers Need to Know about COVID-19' webinar on March 23. The webin… https://t.co/JhTRD7rmgB 10 minutes ago

RevisionedEd

Revisioned Education Coronavirus and schools: What you need to know Thursday, plus all our latest local coverage https://t.co/lY0U7cI0vh 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sea of clouds flow over Chinese mountains in this spectacular drone footage [Video]Sea of clouds flow over Chinese mountains in this spectacular drone footage

Spectacular footage captured a sea of clouds flowing over mountains in southern China. The amazing view was filmed at Yangshimu Scenic Spot in Anfu county in Jiangxi Province on March 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Cocker Spaniel Enjoys Herding Feline Friend [Video]Cocker Spaniel Enjoys Herding Feline Friend

Occurred on March 6, 2020 / Hays, Kansas, USA

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.