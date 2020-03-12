Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt Legal reps for the former Army intelligence analyst confirmed the news to CNN.

Manning was convicted in 2013 for leaking classified State Department information and a video of a U.S. helicopter firing on civilians and journalists in Iraq in 2007.

Former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence, and she was released in 2017 after serving nearly seven years in military prison.

Manning has been detained since May 2019 for refusing to testify about sharing military and diplomatic secrets with Wikileaks.