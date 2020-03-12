Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season

Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season

Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season

Footage captures the shocking moment Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players leave court to the sound of crowds booing after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (March 11).

The filmer, Juan Guerra, told Newsflare: "Everything was normal, national anthem, starting lineups, then right as the players are doing all the special handshakes, a guy in a suit (later said to be a Thunder medical staffer) runs out and begins a conversation with the refs.

"Then both head coaches joined, and soon after the Jazz walked off and then the Thunder left.

"I have never missed a Thunder home game since they moved from Seattle."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The NBA suspended its..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss [Video]NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. "Once you had a player that tested positive, they decided it was too risky," Kate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.