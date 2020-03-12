Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season

Footage captures the shocking moment Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players leave court to the sound of crowds booing after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (March 11).

The filmer, Juan Guerra, told Newsflare: "Everything was normal, national anthem, starting lineups, then right as the players are doing all the special handshakes, a guy in a suit (later said to be a Thunder medical staffer) runs out and begins a conversation with the refs.

"Then both head coaches joined, and soon after the Jazz walked off and then the Thunder left.

"I have never missed a Thunder home game since they moved from Seattle."