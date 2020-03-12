Global  

Mark Wahlberg Breaks Down His Career, from 'Boogie Nights' to 'Ted'

Mark Wahlberg Breaks Down His Career, from 'Boogie Nights' to 'Ted'

Mark Wahlberg Breaks Down His Career, from 'Boogie Nights' to 'Ted'

Mark Wahlberg takes us through his storied acting career, discussing his roles in ‘Renaissance Man,’ ‘The Basketball Diaries,’ ‘Fear,’ ‘Boogie Nights,’ ‘Three Kings,’ ‘I Heart Huckabees,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘The Other Guys,’ ‘The Fighter,’ ‘Ted,’ ‘Lone Survivor,’ ‘Patriot’s Day’ and ’Spenser Confidential.’ 'Spenser Confidential' is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

