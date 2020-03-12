Global  

After Peddling Fake Coronavirus Cure, Televangelist Jim Bakker Is Being Sued by Missouri

Jim Bakker faces a lawsuit after the televangelist offered products on his show and website that claimed to cure the coronavirus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

