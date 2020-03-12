After Peddling Fake Coronavirus Cure, Televangelist Jim Bakker Is Being Sued by Missouri 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published After Peddling Fake Coronavirus Cure, Televangelist Jim Bakker Is Being Sued by Missouri Jim Bakker faces a lawsuit after the televangelist offered products on his show and website that claimed to cure the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Tweets about this joseph price After Peddling Fake Coronavirus Cure, Televangelist Jim Bakker Is Being ... https://t.co/R6VDy6UuAy via @YouTube 20 minutes ago Charles Sullivan Bakker is peddling a 'silver solution' as a cure/preventative therapy for the coronavirus. https://t.co/XLcALMOUty 5 days ago