U.S. Labor Department allows unemployment benefits for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s
US states will have the flexibility to amend their laws to provide unemployment benefits in events related to the coronavirus.

It's part of an effort by the US Labor Department to limit the damage on the economy from the pandemic.

According to Reuters, states can pay benefits in cases of temporary unemployment if the coronavirus prevents people from coming to work.

