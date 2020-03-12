Global  

Greenland and Antarctica ice sheets are melting six times faster than in 1990s say scientists

Scientists say the melt rate follows the “worst-case scenario” model and could put around 400 Million people at risk of annual coastal flooding over the next 80 years.View on euronews

Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating

The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.
BBC News - Published

Six-fold jump in polar ice loss lifts global oceans

Six-fold jump in polar ice loss lifts global oceansParis (AFP) March 11, 2020 Greenland and Antarctica are shedding six times more ice than during...
Terra Daily - Published


