Greenland and Antarctica ice sheets are melting six times faster than in 1990s say scientists 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:16s - Published Greenland and Antarctica ice sheets are melting six times faster than in 1990s say scientists Scientists say the melt rate follows the “worst-case scenario” model and could put around 400 Million people at risk of annual coastal flooding over the next 80 years.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.

BBC News - Published 3 days ago



Six-fold jump in polar ice loss lifts global oceans Paris (AFP) March 11, 2020 Greenland and Antarctica are shedding six times more ice than during...

Terra Daily - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Andy W RT @euronews: Greenland and Antarctica ice sheets are melting six times faster than in 1990s, scientists warn #climatechange https://t.co/C… 17 hours ago Wirbelwind 🌍 🇪🇺 🇩🇪 RT @FionaClouder: Melting of Greenland and #Antarctica ice sheets. Global sea level rise. “If that holds true it would put 400 million peop… 20 hours ago Peter Schellinck Greenland and Antarctica ice sheets are melting six times faster than in 1990s say scientists https://t.co/xDnHN6S8Eo 21 hours ago Cecile Braconnier Greenland and Antarctica ice sheets are melting six times faster than in 1990s say scientists https://t.co/rOo3OqZfgY 22 hours ago