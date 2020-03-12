Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

A group of savvy “Bachelor” fans have uncovered some “disrespectful” new gossip hiding in Peter Weber’s season finale episode.

The message, whispered during the live, “After the Final Rose” special was spoken in Spanish by Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, .

As she was expressing her disappointment with contestant Madison Prewett.

“He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said of her son’s choice to dump his fiancé, Hannah Ann Sluss, .

Who originally won the show — in favor of Prewett.

“Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” Barbara, who is Cuban, told her husband, according to Insider.

In English, the sentence means, “Say something bad too.

Help me".

The moment was uncovered thanks to several Spanish-speaking “Bachelor” sleuths, who shared the translation on Twitter.

Barbara expressed her preference for Sluss throughout the “Final Rose” episode before her son’s proposal, and then again during the live show

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor Finale Recap: Peter's Mom VS Madison | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]

The Bachelor Finale Recap: Peter's Mom VS Madison | The Bach Chat 🌹

We're on to part 2 of The Bachelor finale! We talk about Peter's surprising and messy proposal to Hannah Ann, their breakup, his awkward reunion with Madison and of course... BARB! So much awkwardness..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:41Published
The Bachelor Recap: Bring Her HOME & Madison Leaves (Again) | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]

The Bachelor Recap: Bring Her HOME & Madison Leaves (Again) | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's Bachelor finale time! We're talking part 1 of the Bachelor season finale, and we have lots to say! We discuss Hannah Ann and Madison meeting Peter's family, Barb's breakdown, our predictions for..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:43Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.