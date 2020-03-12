'Bachelor' fans translated what Peter's mom said during 'After the Final Rose'

A group of savvy “Bachelor” fans have uncovered some “disrespectful” new gossip hiding in Peter Weber’s season finale episode.

The message, whispered during the live, “After the Final Rose” special was spoken in Spanish by Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, .

As she was expressing her disappointment with contestant Madison Prewett.

“He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said of her son’s choice to dump his fiancé, Hannah Ann Sluss, .

Who originally won the show — in favor of Prewett.

“Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” Barbara, who is Cuban, told her husband, according to Insider.

In English, the sentence means, “Say something bad too.

Help me".

The moment was uncovered thanks to several Spanish-speaking “Bachelor” sleuths, who shared the translation on Twitter.

Barbara expressed her preference for Sluss throughout the “Final Rose” episode before her son’s proposal, and then again during the live show