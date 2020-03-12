Global  

UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called &quot;delay phase&quot; which includes the option of more stringent measures designed to slow down the spread of the virus.

