Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Euro 2020 could be postponed'

'Euro 2020 could be postponed'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
'Euro 2020 could be postponed'

'Euro 2020 could be postponed'

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic – with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Euro 2020 could be postponed until next summer as UEFA announce urgent meeting to discuss tournament

UEFA may call to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer due to growing fears over the coronavirus....
talkSPORT - Published

Euro zone industry output jumped in January before virus blow

Euro zone industrial production leapt in January by far more than expected, official estimates...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StokeCityFCLive

Stoke City FC News How Stoke City's schedule could change if Euro 2020 is postponed https://t.co/tjR406XOAc #StokeCity #scfc 13 minutes ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré BBC Sport - Euro 2020 play-offs: Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland games could be postponed https://t.co/QqBBD7G5RL 23 minutes ago

M0lly_Writes

Molly Hudson RT @RobHarris: @AP Am told the Women's European Championship which is due to be hosted by England July 11-Aug 1 2021 could move to 2022 wit… 56 minutes ago

shanenotbart

shane🤘🎸🔥🔥🎸🤘 @amidemon138 @EddieTrunk Machine Head have postponed could cancel UK/Euro tour 58 minutes ago

dollarlandforum

Dollarland Coronavirus: Euro 2020 could be postponed until next summer as UEFA announce urgent meeting to discuss tournament… https://t.co/paGSnqisyG 1 hour ago

SportAxe

Axe Sport Euro 2020 play-offs: Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland games could be postponed https://t.co/wiZyK9HZdh 2 hours ago

caughtoffside

CaughtOffside Report claims Euro 2020 could be postponed while Champions League and Europa League could be put on hold https://t.co/aFhgOALJ8W 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe. He has ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for the next 30 days. The mandate comes as..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Fiat 500 Hybrid and Panda Hybrid presentation event [Video]Fiat 500 Hybrid and Panda Hybrid presentation event

The Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda, undisputed leaders of the city car, will be the first FCA Group models in their category to adopt the new hybrid technology. The new Fiat 500 and Panda Hybrid, available..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.