'Euro 2020 could be postponed' 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:36s - Published 'Euro 2020 could be postponed' UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic – with Euro 2020 likely to be postponed until next summer.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Stoke City FC News How Stoke City's schedule could change if Euro 2020 is postponed https://t.co/tjR406XOAc #StokeCity #scfc 13 minutes ago Josée Légaré BBC Sport - Euro 2020 play-offs: Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland games could be postponed https://t.co/QqBBD7G5RL 23 minutes ago Molly Hudson RT @RobHarris: @AP Am told the Women's European Championship which is due to be hosted by England July 11-Aug 1 2021 could move to 2022 wit… 56 minutes ago shane🤘🎸🔥🔥🎸🤘 @amidemon138 @EddieTrunk Machine Head have postponed could cancel UK/Euro tour 58 minutes ago Dollarland Coronavirus: Euro 2020 could be postponed until next summer as UEFA announce urgent meeting to discuss tournament… https://t.co/paGSnqisyG 1 hour ago Axe Sport Euro 2020 play-offs: Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland games could be postponed https://t.co/wiZyK9HZdh 2 hours ago CaughtOffside Report claims Euro 2020 could be postponed while Champions League and Europa League could be put on hold https://t.co/aFhgOALJ8W 2 hours ago