Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle

Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle

Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle

Amazon Care, the company's virtual medical clinic, is reportedly in talks with the Gates Foundation to deliver coronavirus test kits to Seattle homes who have been affected by the outbreak.

Test kits will include nose swabs that can be mailed to the University of Washington for inspection.

