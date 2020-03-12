Global  

Modell's Sporting Goods Filing for Bankruptcy and Will Close All Stores

Modell's Sporting Goods Filing for Bankruptcy and Will Close All Stores

Modell's Sporting Goods Filing for Bankruptcy and Will Close All Stores

Modell's Sporting Goods has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close all of its 153 stores, most of which are located in the New York metropolitan area.

