Chelsea Manning Attempts To Take Her Own Life In Jail

Manning&apos;s legal team confirmed the news in a short statement Wednesday.

It said she was taken to a hospital after the attempt.

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt In Jail, Lawyers Say

Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst, is scheduled to be in court Friday. Her...
NPR - Published

Lawyers: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning’s legal team said Wednesday that the former intelligence...
Seattle Times - Published


kennethscott51

Kenneth Scott RT @iainoverton: Chelsea Manning attempts to take her own life so she doesn’t have to testify against Julian Assange, who is also in very p… 6 minutes ago

JoGrenaway

Johannah Grenaway RT @Newsy: Manning has been behind bars since May 2019 after she refused testify before a grand jury about her interactions with WikiLeaks.… 9 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Manning has been behind bars since May 2019 after she refused testify before a grand jury about her interactions wi… https://t.co/PEkLHNCOwz 39 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: Chelsea Manning's legal team says that the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was trans… 52 minutes ago


Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

