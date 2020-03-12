Sen. Rick Scott under self-quarantine

MADE THE DECISION TO SELF-QUARANTINE AFTER HE HADPOSSIBLE CONTACT WITH A PERSONWHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.

ON MONDAY, THESENATOR AND HIS TEAM MET WITHWITH THE PRESIDENT OF BRAZILIN MIAMI.

A PERSON WITH THEBRAZILIAN DELEGATION LATERTESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.

SCOTT SAID HE WASIN THE SAME ROOM AS THE PERSONBUT DOES NOT BELIEVE HE HADCONTACT WITH THE PERSON.