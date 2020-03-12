Charles Barkley Is Selling His Awards To Give Back To His Hometown 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published Charles Barkley Is Selling His Awards To Give Back To His Hometown Barkley said he wants to build up to 20 affordable, green houses in Leeds, Alabama, with the proceeds. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tyrone Biggums RT @youdoingtoomuch: Charles Barkley is selling an Olympic gold medal and his NBA MVP award to help build affordable housing in his hometow… 4 hours ago Imani Charles Barkley is selling an Olympic gold medal and his NBA MVP award to help build affordable housing in his home… https://t.co/KoJlGVFFSI 5 hours ago 𝕹𝕺𝕿𝕺𝕽𝕴𝕺𝖀𝕾 𝕲𝕬𝕹𝕲𝕾𝕿𝕬 Charles Barkley is selling an Olympic gold medal and his NBA MVP award to help build affordable housing in his home… https://t.co/ODjtY9kfdd 8 hours ago Jim 🐘 RT @pablohernandez7: Wow! We need more people like this in the world. Imagine auctioning off an Olympic gold medal in exchange for building… 15 hours ago stephen ross Charles Barkley is selling Olympic gold medal and NBA MVP award to build affordable housing in hometown… https://t.co/AUet3G5Ta2 15 hours ago Ronda Ashcraft Charles Barkley is selling Olympic gold medal and NBA MVP award to build affordable housing in hometown https://t.co/W0pRQIHZvV 16 hours ago Vivfireal Charles Barkley is selling Olympic gold medal and NBA MVP award to build affordable housing in hometown https://t.co/qp8rZL6dJh 16 hours ago Tim Brown Charles Barkley is selling Olympic gold medal and NBA MVP award to build affordable housing in hometown #SmartNews https://t.co/0gblAcO5Ow 17 hours ago