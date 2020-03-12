Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow Jones Industrial Average > Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Stocks cratered Thursday in a stunning selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its biggest one-day blow since the market crash of 1987; digging deeper into its first bear market in a decade.

Blue chips tumbled 2,352 points on Thursday - for a massive 10 percent decline.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted sizable losses as well to join the Dow in bear market territory.

That's when stocks are down more than 20 percent from record highs… But stocks are now closer to a 30 percent below the high set just last month.

The selling was so fierce trading curbs were set off - temporarily halting trading for the second time this week.

And over in Europe - it was the worst day for stocks - ever.

The intense selling came after a surprise European travel ban by the White House fueled fears the coronavirus pandemic could drag the global economy into recession.

Thursday's losses came even as Federal Reserve announced it will pump half-a-trillion dollars into the financial system for short-term funding for banks.

James McDonald, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Hercules Investments, sees more selling ahead.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): JAMES MCDONALD, CEO/CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HERCULES INVESTMENTS, SAYING: "When earnings come down markets contract and so we have the double effect of the health scare and then the coming effect of economic contraction and when you're at the top of a bull cycle that's never gone as far and as high as it has this past cycle, you're going to see significant contraction; people taking money off the table and we expect the market to lose half of its value from its peak and at that point we'll go back in and start buying." Global airlines scrambled to adopt to the coming U.S. ban on European travel, with an exemption for the UK.

Air France says it is coming up with a contingency plan with its U.S. partner Delta.

And Norwegian Airlines says it is temporarily laying of half of its employees and will re-route as many European passengers through its London hub to avoid the travel ban.

Airlines stocks were slammed, led by a 24 percent drop in United Airlines.

Boeing took a hit on fear struggling airlines won't make good on buying new aircraft.

The aerospace giant tumbled 18 percent.

But the market damage wasn't limited to just travel and tourism stocks.

Every sector suffered major losses Thursday, with U.S. stocks now basically wiping out gains since 2019.



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Stocks Extend Sell-Off, Dow Has Worst Day Since 1987 Crash

Following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session, stocks showed another substantial move to...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchReutersSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCBS 2


Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread

NEW YORK — The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of...
SFGate - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Meme80041677

Nobody Special Dem NA RT @B52Malmet: Dow plunges 10% amid coronavirus fears- its worst day since the 1987 market crash. That is after the Fed injected 1.5 trilli… 15 seconds ago

ChadduboisR

Chad RT @politico: The stock market tumbled 10 percent on Thursday in its worst percentage drop since the 1987 crash #Covid_19 https://t.co/FdV… 39 seconds ago

toddpi

todd 🇺🇸⚣ RT @GrammyGC5: Dow dropped 9.99% today due to #COVID19 fears. To date, Dow has last all gains since DJT was elected! I wonder if he’s ta… 2 minutes ago

Rodlong91

Rod RT @thugsRbadMK: Dow plunges 10% for its worst day since the 1987 market crash after Trump’s Oval Office address to the nation. He can’t l… 3 minutes ago

Preston_town

Drunk'n priest from town Today's Headlines: "Dow plunges 10% for its worst day since the 1987 crash as coronavirus fear crushes Wall Street… https://t.co/F4wGPCMjmw 5 minutes ago

Kenai61

Chris 🗽⚖️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 RT @ReutersTV: Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash https://t.co/2LH7fi9dfH https://t.co/c3auVZHIgI 6 minutes ago

Tantriclover

Tantric Treasures Dow plunges 10% for its worst day since the 1987 crash as coronavirus fear crushes Wall Street bulls https://t.co/ASXg17SVzC #SmartNews 6 minutes ago

freelancer1a2b

# Dow plunges 10% amid coronavirus fears for its worst day since the '87 crash from @CNBC https://t.co/jiF36tX5Hp 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash [Video]Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

Global Travel Grinding To A Halt During Market Meltdown [Video]Global Travel Grinding To A Halt During Market Meltdown

Global markets plummeted on Thursday as fears over the coronavirus intensified. A 7% slide after the opening bell on Wall Street triggered a 15-minute suspension of trading. Later, stocks plunged..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.