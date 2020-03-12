Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Port of Los Angeles > Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Companies around the world are laying off workers as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

According to Business Insider, demand in industries from travel to events has declined sharply.

Norwegian airline said Thursday it is temporarily laying off up to 50% of its workforce across all departments.

The Port of Los Angeles is the busiest shipping port in the US.

145 drivers were laid off and other employees were sent home with no pay.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cottonwood100

Financial News 24/7 Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs https://t.co/KNS2fgvHxo via @YouTube 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.