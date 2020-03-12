Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leo Varadkar > Leo Varadkar: We'd rather be safe than sorry

Leo Varadkar: We'd rather be safe than sorry

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Leo Varadkar: We'd rather be safe than sorry

Leo Varadkar: We'd rather be safe than sorry

Leo Varadkar has defended ordering "drastic" measures against coronavirus in Ireland.

Schools, colleges and childcare centres across the Republic are to close for two weeks in an unprecedented lockdown sparked by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Large indoor and outdoor gatherings are also to be cancelled, while the country's Army is ready to respond to requests for emergency help.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus [Video]Schools and colleges in Ireland close for two weeks to stop coronavirus

Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland are to close for two weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country’s premier has announced. Leo Varadkar said the action had to be taken to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Irish Americans [Video]Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Irish Americans

Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to Irish-America for “changing the future of Ireland”. The Taoiseach had warm words for US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying her statement in support of Ireland last year..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.