Biden Campaign Requests Secret Service Protection

Joe Biden's presidential campaign has requested protection from the Secret Service.

This news is being passed out by a congressional official familiar with the discussions.

For a candidate to get protection from the Secret Service, he or she has to first ask.

The Department of Homeland Security will then conduct a threat assessment.

That will be reviewed by the top leaders in Congress like Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi.

These leaders oversee the process and will make the final decision.