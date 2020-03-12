Live Nation Announces Plan
to Postpone All Touring Shows Live Nation has decided to officially postpone all of
their tours domestically and internationally.
The decision was announced
on March 12 alongside AEG, CAA,
WME, Paradigm and UTA.
In a statement released to ‘Variety,’ the
agencies said they had formed a "global task
force" to ensure “precautionary efforts.” Joint Statement,
via ‘Variety’ According to company executives at Live Nation,
all scheduled arena shows in March will be halted
until April when the situation will be re-evaluated.
Live Nation’s goal is to reportedly
resume touring in May or June.
Artists whose shows will be affected by this announcement
include Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Post Malone and Cher.