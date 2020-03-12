Global  

Broward Schools To Stay Open In Wake Of Coronavirus Crisis

Broward Schools To Stay Open In Wake Of Coronavirus Crisis
CBS4's Carey Codd shares Superintendent Robert Runcie's message.
Coronavirus: Republic of Ireland to close schools and colleges

Airports and ports will remain open in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the UK is being...
BBC News - Published


principalarrojo

Western Principal 🚨Schools remain open🚨 🚨Please stay informed🚨 #WildcatPride #DavieStrong https://t.co/6AgG1OH6CJ https://t.co/yDqRdNxOJP 3 hours ago

robbwilder

Robb Wilder Everyone else: Stay home, do classes from home. Broward Schools: YOLO. Come on down we are open. 5 hours ago


Broward Schools Implements Isolation Policies To Continue Operating Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Broward Schools Implements Isolation Policies To Continue Operating Despite Coronavirus Concerns

CBS4's Joan Murray shares Superintendent Robert Runcie's message.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

WEB EXTRA: Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie Holds News Conference [Video]WEB EXTRA: Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie Holds News Conference

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 11:39Published

