Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday.

The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987.

A brief rally from opening losses followed the Fed announcement of a $1.5 trillion loan injection for banks.

But stocks continued their sell-off shortly after the announcement.

The massive loss means that the S&P 500 joins the Dow well into bear market territory.

A bear market refers to a 20 percent loss or more from a recent peak.

Economists point to President Donald Trump's hazy plans to alleviate financial turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic as fuel for the sell-off.

Carl Tannenbaum, via 'The New York Times' According to analysts, a bear market indicates a more than 80 percent chance of an economic recession.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US stocks suffer worst losses since Black Monday crash of 1987

The escalating coronavirus emergency has sent US stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •MediaiteMarketWatchTIMEReuters IndiaRTTNews


Local stocks continue to plummet as market reacts to COVID-19

Thursday saw another big drop in the stock market just a day after President Donald Trump spoke to...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Robert91197475

SwimBikeRun Hey @realDonaldTrump You have no idea what to do. Worst Dow loss in 33 yrs. This never happened to Obama. RT #Trump… https://t.co/guAx3WJ50d 9 minutes ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News U.S. stocks plummeted into a bear market Thursday after President Donald Trump used a national address on the coron… https://t.co/enqkvR0RMc 25 minutes ago

IowaMedIAWire

Iowa.Media Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 ‘Black Monday’ Crash https://t.co/Ik1FLMmbs9 https://t.co/SnlK26hmW0 50 minutes ago

DaroDinero_

🧸 RT @KimDotcom: Prepare for the worst economic crash since the Great Depression. Sell stocks and fiat currencies while they still have some… 53 minutes ago

shootmupintx

Shootmupintx#TRUMP2020#TwitsWon'tLetMeFollow RT @1Krohmer13: Remember you haven’t lost money you didn’t have! Everyone listen this is the Democrats taking more control! Stocks suffe… 56 minutes ago

TJoseph54

Tobey @realDonaldTrump Maybe instead of the nonsense you did you could have prevented this. US stocks fall 10% in worst d… https://t.co/oOU9UyJ8Xi 1 hour ago

AndreTrades

Andre Robinson @realDonaldTrump Congratulations!! You single handily wiped out American's profits and gave it to the hedge funds.… https://t.co/JfkwEH74p1 1 hour ago

1Krohmer13

Michael W. Krohmer Remember you haven’t lost money you didn’t have! Everyone listen this is the Democrats taking more control! Stoc… https://t.co/UmVd4uAw0E 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash [Video]Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash [Video]Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.