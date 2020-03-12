Stocks Have Worst Day Since
1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down
nine and a half percent on Thursday.
The drop is the most substantial
daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987.
A brief rally from opening losses
followed the Fed announcement of a
$1.5 trillion loan injection for banks.
But stocks continued their sell-off
shortly after the announcement.
The massive loss means that
the S&P 500 joins the Dow
well into bear market territory.
A bear market refers to a
20 percent loss or more from a recent peak.
Economists point to
President Donald Trump's hazy plans
to alleviate financial turmoil due to the coronavirus
pandemic as fuel for the sell-off.
Carl Tannenbaum, via 'The New York Times' According to analysts,
a bear market indicates a more than
80 percent chance of an economic recession.