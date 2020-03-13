Global  

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Reuters reports former US Army soldier and intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is to be released from prison.

Chelsea Manning ordered released from prison, fined $256,000

The decision comes just a day after Manning's legal team said she attempted suicide.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersDeutsche WelleCBC.caThe Age


Trans whistleblower Chelsea Manning has just been made a free woman

A judge has ordered the release of whistleblower Chelsea Manning, after spending a year back behind...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBC.caThe Age



TimJustTim2

Tim, ... Just Tim RT @NPR: NEW: A federal judge has ordered that Chelsea Manning, the former intelligence analyst, be released from jail a day after she atte… 4 seconds ago

PostimusMaximus

PostimusMaximus RT @PaulSzoldra: Chelsea Manning has been released from jail, but will have to pay a $256,000 fine for refusing to testify under subpoena… 4 seconds ago

miicizz

🌹 RT @EmmaVigeland: Finally. Chelsea Manning ordered released from jail https://t.co/RArID9Xb7j 8 seconds ago

sethhallam

Seth Hallam RT @lucyparsonslabs: Chelsea Manning released from custody. https://t.co/BV5At71zWv 10 seconds ago

CR_HIATT

Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ RT @jsolomonReports: Chelsea Manning ordered freed from jail in WikiLeaks case after suicide attempt https://t.co/sPzOHPXk86 11 seconds ago

Buckleysdead

Marc RT @JordanUhl: fantastic news! https://t.co/mbSRaQ1Qca 11 seconds ago

TeddyRedder

Crisis Thespian RT @jaredlholt: Chelsea Manning is a free woman. She has been through***and back. This is great news. https://t.co/vjl2wFPgUo 12 seconds ago

rob_7979

ROB DANIELS RT @girlsreallyrule: Chelsea Manning was ordered released from jail Thursday, just one day after trying to take her life after a federal ju… 13 seconds ago


Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison [Video]Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison

Chelsea Manning is to be released from jail.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt Legal reps for the former Army intelligence analyst confirmed the news to CNN. Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via CNN Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

