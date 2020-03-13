Global  

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison

On Thursday (March 12) WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning was released from prison, where she had been held since May for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation into WikiLeaks.

Gloria Tso reports.

