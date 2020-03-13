After 17 Years, Best Friends Learn They Are Sisters

This story takes us back 17 years to Sulzberger Middle School in Philadelphia, where Ashley Thomas and Toya Wimberly became best friends.

Many said the pair looked and acted like sisters.

They grew up feeling that way, too.

Fifteen years ago, Ashley learned that her dad, Mike, was not her biological father.

This never stopped Mike from being around and taking care of Ashley.

Toya's father, Kenneth, always joked that Ashley was his daughter, but it wasn't until last week that he learned this was true.

Sure enough, Ashley, 31, and Toya, 29, are not-so-long-lost sisters.

Both are the daughters of Kenneth Wimberly.

"It was just God's work, man," said Kenneth Wimberly, who just learned he has another daughter.