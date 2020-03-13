High school sports taking hit from coronavirus

Global  

The boy's basketball team at Churchill High School was on its way to the state tournament before it was canceled.

And it's not just*college sports... basketball players at churchill high school were shooting for a state championship when they're season got canceled too.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome spoke with kids today who say they're just grateful for the time they had together.

Silas bennion: "i guess my first emotion was just like sadness" emma jerome: "for the seniors on the basketball team here at churchill - their last game happened without them even knowing it was their last.

They say when they heard the news they were crushed" "we've been talking about this planning for this ever since we've known eachother... having to not get that opportunity our senior year ... it's tough" some of the guys on this team have been playing together since elementary school and they say after the news... they just took a moment to remember their time on the court together isaiah wallace: "right after we heard it we texted the group chat and we were just saying how we love eachother... it was a great experience with eachother thhis season...and it was just so sad we couldn't finish it out" and although they're sad about the cancellation... they said they understand the decision " i know it's a big thing and it's spreading fast it's just crazy how it's happening" they said even with an unfortunate ending... this season



