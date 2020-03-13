Local businesses react to parade being postponing

Good evening everyone i'm jason powles.

Thank you for joining us.

Over 300 hundred cases of coronavirus in new york and statewide... there are a number of closings, cancellations, and postponements with the governor banning mass gatherings of 500 people or more.

That includes the utica saint patrick's day parade.

But how will that effect business on varick street this weekend?

News channel 2's caitlin irla is live to tell us!

Good evening jason.

While the parade isn't happening this weekend.

Business owners here on varick street tell me thet how will that effect businesre is still plenty to do on saturday.

Nats every year after the saint patrick's day parade... this is what varick street looks like.

A sea of green, people everywhere having a good time.

And while the parade is postponed due to coronavirus concerns and the safety of the community... restaurant and bar owners want people to know they will still be open for business.

"i understand government officials have to do what they have to do but business on varick street is as usual luna will be open."

"normal hoururs, we will be we open at 10am, music starts at 12, should be open to about 5pm that eveing."

"all of our sepcials will continue, food specials drink specials."

Richard ferrone says in the past, the parade has been postponed for weather related reasons... but this is a much different scenario.

He says even though they will be open, he is taking the proper precautions.

"everything here we have to follow health codes an health laws so if you're sick stay home as everyone is saying, but we are open and we're keeping an eye on things, paying close attention to things but other wise, its s business usual."

As richard mentioned... if you feel sick stay home!

Don't put yourself and others at risk.

"i mean people are going to go out regardless and if they feel healthy, they're going to go out of the house" the governor also announcing today that events, gatherings, or places of business with l less than 500 people in attendance will be required to cut capacity by 50 percent.

There are some exceptions.

Those are posted for you on wktv.com.

The owner of luna's says of course they'll comply and do