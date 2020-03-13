Effect of Coronavirus on Baltimore City Schools

SEARCHING FOR TOILET PAPER ORWASHING YOUR HANDS AGAIN.

YOUFEEL LIKE YOUR LIFE IS COMINTO A GRINDING HALT.

THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS ALLANYONE IS TALKING ABOUT.

INTHE LAST 90 MINUTES WE LEARNEDCANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTINTRUDEAU'S WIFE HAS TESTPOSITIVE FOR COVI━19.

TONIGHT12 CONFIRMED CASES OFCORNAVIRUS IN THE STATE ANDTHE GOVERNOR WARNS US ITGOING TO GO UP.

MAJORPRECAUTIONS THE LIKES WE'VENEVER SEEN ARE UNDERWAY.

HEACTIVATED THE NATIONAL GUARD.ANY GATHERING OF 250 OR MOREPEOPLE LIKE THE ST PATRICKSDAY PARADE, CANCELED OPOSTPONED.

AND THE CRUISE SHIPTERMINAL AT THE PORT OFBALTIMORE IS NOW CLOSED THEGOVERNOR WANTS TO LIMIT THSPREAD OF THE VIRUS.

AND THEBIGGEST MOVE OF ALL CLOSINGALL SCHOOLS STARTING MONDFOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS.

"formarylanders the actions that ihave announced toay will bedisruptive to your everydaylives.

And they may soundextrme and they may soundfrightening but they could bethe difference in saving livesand helping keep people safe."(BUT) "we have started to workimmediately to ensure thatvital services, such as theprovisions of meals tostudents will continue to beprovided throughout theduration of this schooclosure period." THE MARYLANDSUPERINTENDENT IS ALRECOMMENDING JURISDICTIONS USSPRING BREAK TO MAKE UP FORTHE CLOSURSO AS OF NOW MARYLAND'S PUBLICSCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSEUNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 27.

INBALTIMORE CITY, STAFF IS BEINGASKED TO COME IN TOMORROW TORUSH AND CREATE LEARNINGPACKETS FOR STUDENTS.

AND ASYOU CAN IMAGINE THIS IS NOT ASIMPLE TASK.

WMA━2 NEWS'EDDIE KADHIM IS LIVE ATBALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLHEADQUARTERS WITH THEFRUSTRATIONS TEACHERS AREDEALING WITH, AND THEIRCONCERNS FOR THE KIDS.THEY SAY CONTINUING THEEDUCATION ONLINE ISN'TOPTION BECAUSE OF EQUITYISSUES.

MANY STUDENTS ANDSTAFF DON'T HAVE ACCESS TOINTERNET AT HOME.

AREPRESENTATIVE FROM THETEACHERS UNION SAYS THIINGLIKE AFFORDABLE WIFI ORGETTING INTERNET CAPABLDEVICES IN THE HOMES OF ALLSTUDENTS WOULD HAVE MADE IPLAUSIBLE.CORONAVIRUS RANG THE BELL FORSCHOOLS IN MARYLAND.

SAFETY OFTHE CHILDREN AND STAFF IS THETOP PRIORITY.

ZACH TAYLOR WITHE BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLSTEACHERS UNION FOUND OUT ABOUTTHE STATEWIDE CLOSURE OFPUBLIC SCHOOLS, WHILE WE WEREINTERVIEWING HIM.

BUT HE SAYSA LACK OF FUNDING WILL MAKE IALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TOEFFECTIVELY TEACH KIDS.

HEBELIEVES IF THE KIRWINCOMMISSION PLAN CURRENTLYBEING CONSIDERED IN ANNAPOLIS*WAS IN PLACE, IT COULD HAVEMADE A BIG DIFFERENCE.15:28:4━15:28:51“Itoutrageous, We should go intoa situation like this in abetter place.

Webecause of things that areoutside of the control of anyof our teachers or students”STILL TOMORROW BALTIMORE CITYTEACHERS ARE BEING ASKED TOCOME IN TO PREPARE LEARNINGPACKETS FOR STUDENTS.

ADECISION THE TEACHERS UNION ISNOT HAPPY ABOUT BECAUSE MANYSTAFF MEMBERS ARE HIGH RISK.Zach Taylor BTU Middle SchoolVice President15:35:4━15:36:08“Theseworkers shoulgo into situations that arenclear in terms of what healthrisk are they facing?

Thatsomething we will becontacting the district on.Itshared and weemphasizing that.

In additionto social distancing measuresand other measures being takenthis staff and this populationneeds to be taken intoconsideration” HE SAYSSCHOOLS ARE SEVERELY UNDERRESOURCED TO EVEN CREATE THESEPLANS.

15:24:2━15:24:07simple things like paper, likeworking copying machines,copying machines that havetoner.

If we7,000 member, 5,000 teachersto be making a week or moreworth of work in packets wegoing to have issues makingsure that can happen.

Doingin a way that makes sense”SPRING BREAK FOR CITY SCHOOIS THE WEEK BEFORE EASTER.THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONFIRMEDCASES IN BALTIMORE CITY.

LIVEON NORTH AVENUE EDDIE KADHIWMA━2 NEWSSOME PRIVATE SCHOOL AR