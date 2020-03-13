Global  

Coronavirus hurting sports

Coronavirus hurting sports
Canceling across the board
Coronavirus hurting sports

As the world seeks to contain the coronavirus áá it's impact is extending to the world of sports.

Local athletics are taking a hit too with state tournaments impacted.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland is live in minneapolis with how fans are reacting to the latest changes.xx katie and george, when i walked around williams arena earlier, business was usual, nothing seemed to be different.

But this is an uprecedendate d sitaution we're in right now.

All across the sporting world, the mlb, nba and nhl have all postponed their season... and although the mshsl hasn't gone that far yet, they are making changes to their postseason tournaments.x x "it's hard to tell three seniors and 18 girls in uniform that what they worked for doesn't deserve more ball games."

Levi olstad and his fillmore central falcons ended their season thursday.

No consolation games... nothing.

The minnesota state high school league was one of the latest to alter their season... limit the amount of fans at their games.

Starting friday, parents.

Media, event staff, and a small number of fans will be allowed in attendance.

The volume on the court.... may resemble one of a tennis match.

Opinions are mixed... while some are concerned about each other's health, some are upset they can't see their favorite team in action.

"i'm kind of bumed out about it because i don't think it's too big of a deal i think people are overreacting about it.

I think it's pretty so far the mshsl has cancelled their adaptive hockey tournament... basketball is still on as planned.

Live in minneapolis, zach gilleland, kimt news 3 sports.xx thanks, zack.

The new attendance limit will go in effect tomorrow with austin, albert lea and mayo each in the section finals for boy's basketball.

The lourdes girls will play in the state semifinals.



