NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

As a result of the coronavirus.

That shutdown most notably included the men's women's basketball tournaments ..

And all spring sports ..

But last night, the n-c- a-a division i council voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball and softball an extra season of eligibility.

However, the council did not guarantee financial aid to the current group of seniors if they decide to play next year.

The decision does not apply to winter sports.

The logansport community school corporation is working to make