NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes — such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players — who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility.

As a result of the coronavirus.

That shutdown most notably included the men's women's basketball tournaments ..

And all spring sports ..

But last night, the n-c- a-a division i council voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball and softball an extra season of eligibility.

However, the council did not guarantee financial aid to the current group of seniors if they decide to play next year.

The decision does not apply to winter sports.

