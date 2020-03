Local doctor gives insight on coronavirus.

WITH AN INFECTIOUS DISEASESPECIALIST WHO RAISESQUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE BEING AGGRESSIVEENOUGH WHEN IT COMES TOCONTAINMENT.

BUT WETALKED TO A LOCAL INFECTIOUSDISEASE SPECIALIST WHO ISASKING IF THERE WERE ANYTRAVELING RESTRICTIONS RELAYEDTO THIS PASSENGER AWAITINGCORONAVIRUS TEST RESULTS PRIORTO BOARDING THE FLIGHT.

SHEEXPLAINS THE HURDLES DOCTORSAND PATIENTS ARE FACING WHENIT COMES TO TESTING FOR THEVIRUS.<<1:59:21 THIS IS FOR THECORONAVIRUS THIS IS WHAT WEUSE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS DR.LESLIE DIAZ SHOWS US THEPLASTIC TEST TUBE AND STERILESWAB KIT THATTEST FOR CORONAVIRUS& SHE SAYSGETTING HER HANDS ON THOSEHASNHAS BEEN IS LEARNING WHAT TODO WITH THE SAMPLES.

1:34:25YOU HAVE TO PACKAGE ITCORRECTLY AND THATMISSING - GUIDANCE HOW TOPACKAGE IT TO SEND IT TO QUESTHOW TO PACKAGE TO SEND IT TOLAB CORPARE GIVING US THE DIRECTIONHOW TO DO IT DR. DIAZ - ANINFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALISTIN NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTYHOSPITALS HAVE BEEN MUCH MOREDEFINED BUT QUESTIONS IFHEALTH OFFICIALS AT THE STATEAND COUNTY LEVEL ARE DOINGENOUGH WHEN IT COMES TOCONTAINMENT& SPECIFICALLYAFTER A PASSENGER ABOARD AJETBLUE FLIGHT THAT LANDED ATPALM BEACH INTERNATIONALTESTED POSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUSPASSENGERS ON BOARD WERE TOLDTHEY COULD GO HOME AND MONITORTHEMSELVES.

1:28:48 IF WE AREQUARANTINE CRUISE SHIPS WHYARE WE NOT DOING THE SAME FORPLANES IN THIS PARTICULARSITUATION AND IT WASNAND THATEACH INDIVDUAL THAT WAS IN HISCLOSE PROXIMITY TO THATPATIENT NOW HAS BEEN EXPOSEDDR. DIAZ SAYS THIS ISCONCERNING AFTER RECENTREPORTS REVEAL TESTS LED BYU-S GOVERNMENT SCIENTISTS SHOWTHE VIRUS CAN LIVE IN THE AIRFOR SEVERAL HOURS AND ONSURFACES FOR UP TO THREE DAYSIT DOESNBEEN INFECTED THIS WAY& APASSENGER SITTING CLOSE TO THEMAN WHO TESTED POSITIVE..

SAYSHETHOUGH HE FEELS HE WASNT GIVENPROPER ADVICE.

1:30:04 I THINKTHAT IS NOT VERY GOOD PRACTICEI THINK THEY SHOULD AT LEASTBEEN TOLD MINIMUM SELFQUARANTINE YOURSELF FOR 14DAYS BECAUSE ITS A WAY OFCONTAINING THAT INDIVIDUAL ANDAGAIN MAYBE NOT THE WHOLEPLANE - MAYBE NOT THE PERSONWHO WAS SITTING IN THE BACKROW WAY FAR FROM - OR IN THEFRONT ROW WAY FAR FROM THISPATIENT BUT IN CLOSE PROXIMITY- LETS SAY 6 FEET FROM THEPATIENT - THE MINIMUM