Lee's Summit lab testing for coronavirus to help combat spread of virus now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:15s - Published Lee's Summit lab testing for coronavirus to help combat spread of virus A Lee's Summit clinical specialty lab, Viracor Eurofins, is testing patient samples from across the country for the novel coronavirus in an effort to slow down the virus' spread. 0

