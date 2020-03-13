Watch: Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan turns 'halwai' to promote film

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
Bollywood actor Radhika Madan promoted her upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

Radhika turned to a 'halwai' (confectioner) for a day to promote her film.

Angrezi Medium narrates the story of a family which runs sweet shops.

Angrezi Medium aslo stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal.

The film is set to hit theatres on March 13.

