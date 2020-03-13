Watch: Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan turns 'halwai' to promote film
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published
25 minutes ago < > Embed
Watch: Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan turns 'halwai' to promote film
Bollywood actor Radhika Madan promoted her upcoming film Angrezi Medium.
Radhika turned to a 'halwai' (confectioner) for a day to promote her film.
Angrezi Medium narrates the story of a family which runs sweet shops.
Angrezi Medium aslo stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal.
The film is set to hit theatres on March 13.
Recent related news from verified sources
Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' has been the talk of the town since the... IndiaTimes - Published 2 days ago Also reported by • Bollywood Life
Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday also are part of ‘Kudi Nu Nachan De’... Hindu - Published 1 week ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Radhika, Rakulpreet among B-towners at special screening of film 'Angrezi Medium'
Radhika Madan, Pooja Hegde, Manish Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Saiyami Kher, Varun Sharma, Sunny Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Meezan Jaafri, Saqib Saleem,..
Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:02 Published 22 hours ago