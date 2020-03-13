Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Americans Often Hesitate to Date Someone Because of Their Sleeping Habits

Americans Often Hesitate to Date Someone Because of Their Sleeping Habits

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Americans Often Hesitate to Date Someone Because of Their Sleeping Habits

Americans Often Hesitate to Date Someone Because of Their Sleeping Habits

Many factors come into play when considering whether someone is or isn’t your type, but have you ever thought of the way they sleep as a potential dealbreaker?

According to a new study by Slumber Cloud, three in five Americans would hesitate to enter a relationship with someone who has different sleeping habits than them.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.