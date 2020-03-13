Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Verge > Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

According to The Verge, drive-thru clinics are being opened in Colorado and Connecticut.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. states struggle to expand coronavirus testing despite federal push

New York and Washington, the U.S. states hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, are struggling...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Highmark says it'll cover the cost of coronavirus testing

Highmark Inc. said Friday it will cover the cost of testing for COVID-19 for its members in most...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxThe Merkle



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing: https://t.co/Zh8yAM3oh9 #Germany 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baker calls for more coronavirus testing [Video]Baker calls for more coronavirus testing

Gov. Charlie Baker is calling on the federal government to let states step up testing for coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:54Published

Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site Will Limit Vehicles On Friday [Video]Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site Will Limit Vehicles On Friday

The CDPHE testing site will only serve 100-150 vehicles at Lowry on Friday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.