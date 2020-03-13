Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus

Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

She claimed the public were concerned and fearful and the difference with the Republic of Ireland’s approach was causing confusion.

The Republic has implemented blanket closures and teachers just a few miles away from each other across the open Irish border are following different official approaches.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster has backed the UK-wide strategy to keep public institutions open for now.