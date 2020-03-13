Global  

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. aircraft targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a British soldier.

Iraqi authorities are decrying the move, which they say breached its sovereignty and also killed a number of regular security forces.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes, warns of consequences

Iraq's military condemned overnight U.S. air strikes on Friday, saying they had killed six people and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Haaretz


U.S. air strikes in Iraq killed six people: Iraqi military

Iraq's military condemned overnight U.S. air strikes on Friday and said they had killed six people...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant RT @JohnDrtrs: US air strikes overnight killed 3 soldiers, 2 police and 1 civilian, according to Iraqi military statement. No militiamen sa… 6 minutes ago

MUHAMMA31480689

MUHAMMAD HAMZA RT @southfronteng: Recent U.S. Strikes On ‘Iranian-backed Forces’ Killed Iraqi Soldiers, Policemen & Civilian Only (Videos) https://t.co/5w… 13 minutes ago

glasspooler

Nowhere Man🌹 Iraq’s military said the strikes killed three Iraqi army commandos and two federal police officers. So we are at wa… https://t.co/1onuGvaN6w 36 minutes ago

andre__levy

André🌺Levy Recent U.S. Strikes On ‘Iranian-backed Forces’ Killed Iraqi Soldiers, Policemen & Civilian Only (Videos) The recen… https://t.co/LqkrP7ACzi 3 hours ago

howievermont

howievermont @iraNHlfod @joshrogin "Iraq's military said the strikes killed three Iraqi army commandos and two federal police of… https://t.co/2kRWVS80Bu 3 hours ago

mehrdadt1987

Mehrdad Torabi The Iraqi military also denounced the US strikes as a targeted aggression against the nation's official armed force… https://t.co/iNty28KqBT 3 hours ago

mehrdadt1987

Mehrdad Torabi The #Iraq-i military and the presidency have condemned new #US airstrikes, saying they killed soldiers, police offi… https://t.co/311YqbDhIK 3 hours ago

JohnDrtrs

John Davison US air strikes overnight killed 3 soldiers, 2 police and 1 civilian, according to Iraqi military statement. No mili… https://t.co/z3pim0ShLX 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraqi forces inspect aftermath of U.S. air strike on civilian airport [Video]Iraqi forces inspect aftermath of U.S. air strike on civilian airport

Iraq&apos;s military condemned overnight U.S. air strikes on Friday, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and a targeted aggression against the nation&apos;s regular armed forces.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Iraq forces continue fight against ISIL without US air support [Video]Iraq forces continue fight against ISIL without US air support

Al Jazeera meets specialist Iraqi forces who are hunting down remaining ISIL members in Mosul.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published

