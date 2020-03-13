Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares
Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda
recently took to Twitter to offer his fans a
special surprise amid the coronavirus panic.
Although he couldn’t provide “peace of mind,” Miranda said
he was able to offer a previously unreleased ‘Hamilton’ song.
Lin-Manuel Miranda,
via Twitter “I Have a Friend,” features Miranda and
Christopher Jackson singing as their famed roles,
Alexander Hamilton and George Washington.
The song describes the moment Hamilton seeks
advice from Washington about how to deal with
the scandal of his affair with Maria Reynolds.
According to Miranda, ‘Hamilton' director
Thomas Kail hadn't even heard the song, as
Miranda didn’t think it was “good enough.” Miranda’s decision to release “I Have a Friend”
comes just as it was announced that all Broadway
shows, including ‘Hamilton,’ would close until April 12.
The order to go dark came
directly from New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo and went into
effect at 5pm on March 12.
The banning of all gatherings with more than
500 people in New York is a precautionary
method against the spread of COVID-19.