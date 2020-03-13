Global  

Reese Witherspoon feels 'confused' about coronavirus

Reese Witherspoon feels 'confused' about coronavirus The Oscar-winning actress has admitted she feels as though she's been "flooded by opinion" amid the ongoing health crisis.

She said: Reese, has discussed the issue with her mother, but the Hollywood star concedes "we're all in new territory".

Reese stars alongside Kerry Washington in the TV mini-series 'Little Fires Everywhere'.

However, plans to hold a premiere for the new series were recently scrapped and Reese supports the decision.

Reese Witherspoon feels 'heavy-hearted' over coronavirus, Nashville tornadoes: 'This week has been a lot'

Reese Witherspoon is overcome with emotions due to the recent natural disaster in her home state and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Reese Witherspoon 'overwhelmed' about coronavirus and Tennessee tornado


ContactMusic - Published


Reese Witherspoon urges people to 'listen to facts' amid coronavirus crisis [Video]Reese Witherspoon urges people to 'listen to facts' amid coronavirus crisis

Reese Witherspoon has urged people not to "listen to opinions" about coronavirus and instead concentrate on the facts.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

Reese Witherspoon 'overwhelmed' about coronavirus and Tennessee tornado [Video]Reese Witherspoon 'overwhelmed' about coronavirus and Tennessee tornado

Reese Witherspoon broke down in tears this week when her friend asked her if she was feeling "overwhelmed", and the star explained she is feeling "heavy-hearted" about the recent coronavirus outbreak,..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

