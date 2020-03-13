Google 'can revoke software licenses from Android TV makers who also work with Amazon'

Google can reportedly revoke software licenses from Android TV manufacturers.

If the companies also make devices which run forked versions of its operating system the tech giant's licensing terms rule that they won't be able to run the Play Store and apps on any devices they produce, which includes tables and phones.

According to Protocol, the policies come under the Android Compatibility Commitment, and it means devices wanting to use the Play Store have to run an Android version which is compatible with the Google-approved edition.

It means TV makers can't use other operating systems if they want to use Play Store on their devices.