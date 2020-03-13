Questions Raised About Coronavirus Quarantine At Travis AFB



Tweets about this Narelle Cruickshank🔥💧🚒 RT @_sara_jade_: Two studies from Germany and Japan, published in recent days, have raised questions about Health Department advice that re… 16 minutes ago StartMeeting RT @EdSurge: COVID-19 continues to cast uncertainty and many questions are being raised about school closures and next steps for school and… 25 minutes ago 💧Sara Two studies from Germany and Japan, published in recent days, have raised questions about Health Department advice… https://t.co/a8RODPzCwS 37 minutes ago Rachel Harrison GMB RT @SarahOwen_: Deeply concerned that Govt ministers have just sent me a link in response to some basic questions I raised about much neede… 1 hour ago RADical Systems Coronavirus (COVID-19) has raised questions about business continuity. We are aware you rely on our services & supp… https://t.co/G8zVFZYLkM 4 hours ago Sarah Owen MP Deeply concerned that Govt ministers have just sent me a link in response to some basic questions I raised about mu… https://t.co/JpNi0k5WMf 4 hours ago kirishima's fag ❤🦴 | FUCK TRUMP. VOTE FOR BERNIE. my geometry teacher: "alright, since no one has any questions about geometry, what do you all wanna know about coro… https://t.co/WDljBJfHgt 4 hours ago KPMG Romania The current Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis raised many important questions about our lifestyle, the world today and… https://t.co/hUzIDtZjOv 4 hours ago