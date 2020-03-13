Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Questions Raised About Coronavirus Quarantine At Travis AFB

Questions Raised About Coronavirus Quarantine At Travis AFB

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Questions Raised About Coronavirus Quarantine At Travis AFB

Questions Raised About Coronavirus Quarantine At Travis AFB

People inside the Travis Air Force Base Coronavirus quarantine are describing a poorly-planned operation.

(3/13/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Narjen53

Narelle Cruickshank🔥💧🚒 RT @_sara_jade_: Two studies from Germany and Japan, published in recent days, have raised questions about Health Department advice that re… 16 minutes ago

StartMeeting

StartMeeting RT @EdSurge: COVID-19 continues to cast uncertainty and many questions are being raised about school closures and next steps for school and… 25 minutes ago

_sara_jade_

💧Sara Two studies from Germany and Japan, published in recent days, have raised questions about Health Department advice… https://t.co/a8RODPzCwS 37 minutes ago

RHarrisonGMB

Rachel Harrison GMB RT @SarahOwen_: Deeply concerned that Govt ministers have just sent me a link in response to some basic questions I raised about much neede… 1 hour ago

RADicalSystems

RADical Systems Coronavirus (COVID-19) has raised questions about business continuity. We are aware you rely on our services & supp… https://t.co/G8zVFZYLkM 4 hours ago

SarahOwen_

Sarah Owen MP Deeply concerned that Govt ministers have just sent me a link in response to some basic questions I raised about mu… https://t.co/JpNi0k5WMf 4 hours ago

enkorou

kirishima's fag ❤🦴 | FUCK TRUMP. VOTE FOR BERNIE. my geometry teacher: "alright, since no one has any questions about geometry, what do you all wanna know about coro… https://t.co/WDljBJfHgt 4 hours ago

KPMGRomania

KPMG Romania The current Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis raised many important questions about our lifestyle, the world today and… https://t.co/hUzIDtZjOv 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions -- Part II [Video]A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions -- Part II

In this segment, Dr. Tim Sielaff, the chief medical officer for Allina Health, answered viewer questions about self-quarantine, recovery, the response of Minnesota hospitals, and the risk of eating in..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:26Published

Grand Princess Passengers Begin Quarantine At Travis Air Force Base [Video]Grand Princess Passengers Begin Quarantine At Travis Air Force Base

The Grand Princess is slowly emptying out as passengers move on to the next step, a 14 day quarantine. Throughout the day, one charter bus after another took passengers away but the ship is not..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.