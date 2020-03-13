Global  

Dave Bautista Talks ‘My Spy’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
In the upcoming film “My Spy”, wrestler Dave Bautista plays a CIA agent who gets discovered by a kid and has to train her to be a spy or else she will blow his cover and discusses his close bond with his 11-year-old co-star Chloe Coleman.

