Speaker Pelosi Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:47s
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces an $8.3 billion funding package called the Family First Act, slated to help state and local hospitals and health systems get more testing, support small business who have been impacted by the outbreak, and extend telemedicine access to families.

Pelosi, Mnuchin hold second phone call on Wednesday on coronavirus

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for a second time on...
Reuters - Published

Pelosi, Schumer: Trump needs to support help for outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two top Democratic leaders in Congress are calling on President Donald Trump...
Seattle Times - Published


