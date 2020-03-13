Global  

Iraq Rocket Attack: one British, two American personnel killed near Baghdad

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:24s - Published < > Embed
0
Recent related news from verified sources

UK demands action to find perpetrators of Iraq rocket attack

Britain on Thursday demanded Iraqi authorities take action to hold to account those responsible for a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsAl JazeeraHaaretz


Shia militia likely to blame for killing U.S. troops in Iraq: U.S. general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad [Video]U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. aircraft targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a British soldier. Iraqi authorities are decrying the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq [Video]US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq

US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq The strikes were in response to a rocket attack on coalition forces in Camp Taji, Iraq. Two U.S. service members were killed in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

